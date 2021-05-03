Oregon summer vacation season expected to be a busy one

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - With the state of Oregon eyeing June as a time when life can begin to return to normal, many people are already working on their summer vacation plans. Across the state, tourism agencies are reporting bookings are up and finding a place to stay for a vacation is getting harder and harder to find.
Vacation rental companies say they too are seeing demand for summer vacations.
“Summer is shaping up to be incredibly busy,” Amy VanDyke with Sunset Vacation Rentals said.
She adds that this spring has been very busy for their company which manages properties on the Oregon Coast.
“We are already booked for Memorial Day weekend which has never happened you know this early,” VanDyke said. “We always have last minute bookings.”
The company has openings this summer but say they are filling up quickly. VanDyke says don’t wait till the last minute to try and book a vacation.
“If you don’t book now, you are probably not going to get a place in the summer, you know even if you wait a couple more weeks,” VanDyke said.
Travel Oregon says a combination of pandemic fatigue and more and more people getting vaccinated has more and more people looking to travel.
“It was busy last summer, and so we anticipate it to be even busier this summer,” Allison Keeney with Travel Oregon said.
The agency suggests these tips for booking a summer vacation. They say to book early, as many places are reserving spots quickly through the summer months. Be flexible with the dates you want to travel. Weekends may be booked up, but mid-week getaways may be available and at a cheaper price. If the spot you were eyeing is booked up, try something new. Find a town near where you’d like to go or try somewhere new altogether.
“Instead of the north coast, maybe check out the southern Oregon coast,” Keeney said. “Outside of Bend, maybe you are checking out Redmond . There are cool things happening in Redmond, or Prineville, or Southeast Oregon. You know, a different place in Oregon that maybe are not the most popular tourist destinations.”
A big thing heading into summer, some of the health measures we have been dealing with since the start of the pandemic may be still in place. VanDyke says to follow those local guidelines to not only keep you healthy but those who call the community you are visiting safe as well.
“We want to make sure that people know that they need to wear their mask and that these are small communities with older citizens so we are really trying to protect those people,” VanDyke said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.