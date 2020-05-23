Oregon Supreme Court orders lower court to vacate ruling against Gov. Brown's COVID-19 measures

SALEM, OR (KPTV) – Oregon Supreme Court issued an order on Saturday directing the Baker County judge to throw out the ruling that had initially declared Governor Kate Brown’s stay-at-home orders null and void.
According to the order, Baker City Judge Matthew B. Shirtcliff has two options in moving forward: He can either vacate the order issued on May 18 which would nullify the lawsuit or present a case for why it shouldn’t vacate the order.
The Baker County Circuit Court has until 5:00 p.m. on Tuesday, May 26 to decide.
Judge Shirtcliff’s order had tossed out Gov. Brown’s statewide COVID-19 restrictions saying that Brown had not sought the Legislature’s approval to extend the stay-at-home order beyond 28-day limit. A few hours later the order was halted by the Oregon Supreme Court.
The final briefing is due June 2.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.