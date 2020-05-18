SALEM, OR (KPTV) – The Oregon Supreme Court has put a halt on a judge’s ruling that said Oregon’s stay-at-home orders were null and void.
Baker County Circuit Judge Matthew Shirtcliff issued his opinion in response to a lawsuit filed earlier this month by 10 churches in Oregon arguing that the social-distancing directives were unconstitutional.
Brown vowed to immediately seek an emergency review by the Oregon Supreme Court, and on Monday night, the trial court issued an order granting the plantiffs’ motion for preliminary injunctive relief and denying the defendants’ motion to dismiss.
The Supreme Court says there is no specific timeline for a decision once they take up the case.
Gov. Brown’s office released a statement following the court’s ruling:
“Following swift action by the Oregon Supreme Court, my emergency orders to protect the health and safety of Oregonians will remain in effect statewide while the court hears arguments in this lawsuit,” the statement reads in part. “There are no shortcuts for us to return to life as it was before this pandemic. Moving too quickly could return Oregon to the early days of this crisis, when we braced ourselves for hospitals to be overfilled and ventilators in short supply.”
