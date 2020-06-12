BAKER COUNTY, OR (KPTV) - The Oregon Supreme Court knocked down a Baker County judge ruling that challenged the extent of power by Gov. Kate Brown in her "Stay Home, Safe Lives" executive order.
In May, Judge Matthew Shirtcliff argued that Gov. Brown didn't seek the Legislature's approval to extend the state's stay-at-home orders beyond a 28-day limit. Shirtcliff argued that after that time period the executive order was "null and void."
His ruling was in response to a lawsuit filed by 10 churches across Oregon that argued the state's gathering restrictions in response to the COVID-19 pandemic were unconstitutional.
Just hours after his ruling, the Oregon Supreme Court put a halt on it and gave Shirtcliff two options: to either vacate his ruling issued on May 18, which would nullify the lawsuit, or present a case for why the higher court shouldn’t vacate the order.
Shirtcliff decided to stand by his original ruling, leaving the state Supreme Court to rule on it again after additional briefings were filed.
On Friday, the Oregon Supreme Court decided that Shirtcliff erred in his ruling and ruled in favor of the governor, stating that her emergency declaration is not subject to a time constraint.
The Baker County case now heads back to the circuit court and the involved parties to "evaluate the Supreme Court’s ruling and determine how they think the case should proceed," according to the Oregon Judicial Department.
Therefore, the state's coronavirus restrictions remain in effect.
