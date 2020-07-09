Oregon Symphony cancels concerts through the end of 2020 due to pandemic

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - With the reopening of Oregon taking a pause in place, more events continue to be canceled across the state. The Oregon Symphony has announced they are canceling all scheduled concerts through the end of 2020.
Oregon Symphony CEO Scott Showalter says the decision to do so was tough, but he didn’t see a way to have in-person concerts with restrictions in place. He says the health and safety of attendees, musicians, and staff is most important.
He says canceled spring concerts left them with $5 million in lost revenue. The cancellation of the rest of the year could add another $4 million, he says. That figure comes with a caveat that some may donate the money they paid to help keep the Oregon Symphony going until they can reopen.
“We had to furlough and lay off a number of our staff in the meantime while we hunker down in a skeleton form to keep the lights on until we can come back again,” Showalter said.
Showalter says they have been speaking with Gov. Kate Brown’s office and other leaders about relief funds. The state's emergency board, which oversees relief funds, is set to talk about money for the arts and independent venues next week.
Showalter says they are hoping for good news. Many independent venues have not been eligible for federal funding, as they don’t meet certain criteria.
