PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - An Oregon tax fraud fugitive on the run since he was sentenced to prison in October 2018 has been arrested in Arizona.
Winston Shrout, 70, formerly of Hillsboro, was taken into custody by the U.S. Marshals Service on Nov. 1. The exact location in Arizona where he was arrested has not been released.
Shrout was convicted by a jury in April 2017 of submitting fraudulent financial instruments to banks and the U.S. Treasury, and failing to file income tax returns.
The Department of Justice reports Shrout held seminars and private meetings to promote and market the use of fraudulent instruments to pay off debts, including federal taxes.
Shrout sold recordings of his seminars, templates for the fraudulent financial instruments and other materials through his website.
Investigators said Shrout earned substantial income, but admitted during trial that he had not paid income taxes for at least 20 years.
Shrout was sentenced to 10 years in prison and ordered to pay restitution to the IRS on Oct. 22, 2018. He was supposed to report for prison in March 2019, but he did not show up.
He remained a fugitive until his arrest last week.
Shrout appeared in district court and will be transferred to the custody of the Bureau of Prisons to begin serving his prison term, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office for the District of Oregon.
