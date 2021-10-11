Oregon teachers commission temporarily drops requirement to become a substitute teacher

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) – The Oregon Teacher Standards and Practices Commission announced they are temporarily dropping a requirement to become a substitute teacher in the state. The requirement being having a college degree.
The commission believes this will help alleviate the shortage of substitute teachers.
The Oregon Substitute Teacher Association said if teachers were paid more, substitutes would come back. Portland Public Schools says they are just one district out of many across the country and state experiencing substitute shortages.
They have a pool of 500 substitutes they pull from, but they’re using central staff with teaching credentials to fill the gaps.
Representatives from the Oregon Substitute Teachers Association say the pandemic forced many teachers out. Many of them have master’s degrees and are getting paid a salary similar to someone with just a high school diploma.
“Oregon has really been fortunate that’s why we work so hard to keep the quality of Oregon substitute teachers high and we are really being let down by TPSC to go to the bottom of the barrel,” Sally-Sue Celler, said with the Oregon Substitute Teachers Association.
There is also a concern by the substitute teacher association there will be a decrease in the quality of education. They say substitutes have to go through similar training and get the same credentials as other teachers.
The Oregon Substitute Teacher Association will be meeting with Representative Ron Noble to discuss a bill to make substitute teachers public workers and to increase pay.
FOX 12 reached out the Oregon Teacher Standards and Practices Commission for comment, but did not hear back.