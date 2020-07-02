PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – Governor Kate Brown launched a public awareness campaign on the importance of wearing masks to stop the spread of COVID-19. The state teamed up with the Oregon-based ad agency, Wieden & Kennedy for the project. The agency provided its services to the state for free.
The new ad campaign is called "A Mask Is Just A Mask" and aims to unite all Oregonians, especially young people, on why it is critical for everyone to abide by the statewide mask mandate. The ad specifically highlights what a mask is and is not. It is now airing across multiple platforms. It also points out what specifically the state says wearing a mask means and how each person has a role to play in reducing the spread of COVID-19.
Governor Brown’s office released a statement that said, “The choices every single one of us makes in the coming days will matter––in either stopping COVID-19, or helping it spread. The science is clear. Face coverings that cover your nose and mouth play a critical role in reducing the spread of this disease because droplets from our breath carry the virus to others without us realizing it. If we all wear face coverings, practice six feet of physical distancing in public, wash our hands regularly, and stay home when we are sick, then we can avoid the worst-case scenarios that are now playing out in other states.”
The full text of the ad reads, “A mask should not be a sign of weakness, a political statement, another way to divide us. A mask is a protective device, a barrier to protect you and those around you from a virus. A mask is just a mask and masks save lives. This summer don't accidentally kill someone. Wear a mask and socially distance.”
Wearing a mask is a simple, commonsense way to protect yourself and others. A mask should not be another way to divide us. Masks save lives. This 4th of July, don’t accidentally kill someone. Wear a mask and social distance. pic.twitter.com/c7877k6b3q— Governor Kate Brown (@OregonGovBrown) July 2, 2020
Governor Brown’s statewide mask mandate is in effect indefinitely.
