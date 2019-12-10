CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR (KPTV) – An 18-year-old is facing charges for allegedly riding on the back of a mule deer buck.
According to OSP, a second person could also face charges for filming the incident, which occurred in a fenced feeding enclosure.
Fish & Wildlife troopers said video of Jacob Belcher, 18, of Riley, riding the mule deer was shared on social media. They described it as disturbing and said the animal can be heard grunting and bleating throughout the video.
The animal after escaping the rider jumped into a linked fence multiple times in an attempt to escape the enclosure, according to OSP.
Belcher was arrested after investigators found him on a ranch in rural Harney County. He faces charges of wildlife harassment and animal abuse in the second degree.
Investigators have identified and interviewed the person they believe filmed the incident. They have referend charges including aiding in a wildlife offense to the district attorney’s office. According to OSP, the status of the mule deer buck is unknown.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(1) comment
How about the guy that poured doe urine on himself and got porked by a buck? At least he was wearing a crash helmet.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.