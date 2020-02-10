Oregon timber, environmental industries vow to work together

SALEM, OR (KPTV) – The timber industry and the environmental community are vowing to work together after decades of fighting it out in the courts.
Gov. Kate Brown made the announcement on Monday afternoon, calling the agreement unprecedented. She says the two sides have been in talks for weeks.
“Healthy forests and a vibrant forest industry are not mutually exclusive and Oregonians need both for prosperous and sustainable communities,” Brown said.
On Monday, the groups signed a memorandum of understanding to move ahead and chart a collaborative course toward towards science-based forest management in Oregon.
The goal is to protect habitat and to provide more certainty to the tens of thousands of Oregonians who work in the Timber industry and related businesses.
“Because of the length of time, we've talked to each other, sometimes past each other, this is the time we can derive benefit for all Oregonians and the certainty the business community needs,” Greg Miller with the Timber industry said.
“Unfortunately, most of the time things have gone through a third body, through the legislature through a ballot and this, thanks to the governor, we were able to sit down and talk at length, and that gives me optimism here,” Bob Van Dyk with the Wild Salmon Center said.
The two groups will work on legislation together as part of a new era of cooperation between environmentalists and the forestry industry.
Both sides pledge to make their decisions based on science. The decision will have no effect on the contentious cap and trade issues before the legislature right now.
