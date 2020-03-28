PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – In response to comply with social distancing guidelines, the Oregon State Fire Marshall is suspending its enforcement of gas stations self-service regulations.
“During this unprecedented time of state emergency, we need to ensure that critical supply lines for fuels and other basic services remain uninterrupted,” said State Fire Marshal Jim Walker.
Effective immediately, gas stations will be able to allow drivers to pump their own gas if they meet the following requirements:
1. The gas station owner retains documentation that there are no employees available to work as an attendant, including documentation for absences and employee hiring and retention efforts;
2. The gas station owner is subject to State Fire Marshal audit and has posted safety signs for how to safely operate a fuel pump; and
3. The hours of operation under this subsection do not exceed 10 consecutive hours.
Active gas stations must also follow the Fire Marshall’s latest guidelines which include:
1. Prepare, implement and enforce social distancing policies consistent with guidance from the Oregon Health Authority,
2. Require an attendant to be on duty to supervise self-service refueling consistent with the social distancing policies and help mitigate the spread of COVID-19 through sanitization measures, and
3. Designate an employee at each station to implement and enforce the social distancing policies.
The new regulations are in place until April 11.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
