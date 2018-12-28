Oregon to consider lowering DUII limits from 0.08 to 0.05

SALEM, OR (KPTV) - Utah is about to roll out the toughest DUII laws in the country, and now, Oregon could be considering the same thing.
Senate President Peter Courtney wants to introduce a bill that would lower Oregon’s DUII legal limit from a blood alcohol content of 0.08 down to 0.05.
Sen. Courtney told FOX 12 the timing with Utah’s law is purely coincidental; he was already considering the move when he learned that Utah is rolling it out.
“State troopers once told me as soon as you start to drink, you’re impaired, and once you’re impaired and you’re driving, you’re driving a deadly weapon,” Courtney said. “So, I just thought, it’s time for us to take another look at this.”
What do YOU think? Should Oregon's DUII limit be lowered from a blood alcohol level of .08 to .05? It's a bill the Senate President plans to introduce in January. Details on @fox12oregon at 5 & 6pm.— Kelsey Watts (@KelseyWattsKPTV) December 29, 2018
Kristi Finney-Dunn supports the idea. She lost her son, Dustin, to a drunk-driving crash in Portland in 2011.
Finney-Dunn says her son was 28 years old, a PCC student working toward an Environmental Science degree, and a lover of camping and hiking.
He was riding his bicycle when he was hit and killed, and the driver left the scene. When the driver was found three hours later, his blood alcohol content was 0.16 – twice the legal limit.
“Until you lose a child, or a spouse, sibling, whoever it is, from a totally preventable crash, you just don’t understand the devastation,” Finney-Dunn said. “It’s not just you have to make funeral arrangements and this person is gone, it’s me waking up at 5:00 in the morning for the first year because that’s when I was told, and it’s me wondering if he saw it coming and replaying it in my mind.”
While the effects of blood alcohol vary from person to person, depending on factors like weight and tolerance, the Centers for Disease Control says the difference between 0.05 and 0.08 is significant.
The National Transportation Safety Board reports that previous BAC reductions from .10 to .08 have made an impact in reducing the number of alcohol-related traffic deaths, and the NTSB predicts that reducing the BAC from .08 to .05 across the country would further reduce alcohol-related deaths by 11.1 percent.
Sen. Courtney believes .05 is a good place to start, but he wants drivers to remember: if you’ve had anything to drink, you shouldn’t drive.
“If it’s true that as soon as I start to take a drink I become impaired, then what are we even talking about driving? You don’t drive,” he said. “Would you want a pilot in the front of your commercial airplane to have had any alcohol in their system? Would you someone doing surgery on you having any alcohol in their system?”
Courtney plans to introduce the bill, currently known as Senate Bill 7, when the legislature meets again in January. He said he expects people in the beer, wine and restaurant industries to oppose it.
A spokesperson for Oregon State Police said the agency remains neutral on all legislation.
According to data from the Portland Bureau of Transportation, 55 percent of all deadly crashes across the city in 2016 involved at least one person under the influence of intoxicants.
Mothers Against Drunk Driving provided the following statement to FOX 12:
“MADD has always said impairment begins with the first drink, and we fought hard to pass a nationwide .08 BAC law that has saved thousands of lives. We look forward to seeing the impact Utah’s new .05 BAC law has on reducing drunk driving deaths. While MADD did not advocate or oppose Utah’s new law, we are currently conducting a comprehensive assessment of data-driven research that will guide our advocacy work on BAC laws going forward.”
For Finney-Dunn, if the proposed reduction in Oregon prevents even one crash, that’s reason enough to pass it.
“I don’t think it would have made a difference in Dustin’s case; it was a hit and run, a young boy with poor judgement,” she said. “It’s not going to help everybody, but I hope it helps a few.”
Copyright 2018 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.