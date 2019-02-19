SALEM, Ore. (AP) — Sixteen-year-olds could vote in Oregon, under a plan unveiled in the Legislature.
The Statesman Journal reports that several state lawmakers are introducing a bill that would ask voters to amend the Oregon Constitution to lower the voting age from 18 to 16 years old.
If the bill passes, the question would go to voters in the 2020 general election. The proposal would make Oregon the first in the nation to lower the statewide voting age to 16 years old.
The bill is backed by The Bus Project, a nonprofit organization that encourages volunteer civic activism in Oregon.
Senate Republican Leader Herman Baertschiger, Jr., R-Grants Pass, released the following statement in response to the bill, saying:
"16-year-olds are too young to enlist in the military, too young to own firearms, too young to own property, too young to enter into legal contracts, and too young to get married. But they are old enough to vote? People are not legally considered adults in this country until they are 18 years old, and I believe they shouldn't be able to vote until then either. This is nothing more than an attempt to expand the voter rolls to sway elections."
Thirteen other states, including Washington, have introduced bills since 2003 to lower the voting age, some for just school board elections and some for all state elections.
None have passed.
The liberal democrats are all for this because they are losing voters who are intelligent enough to see through their constant desire for more power. Young people are ripe for their ignorance and immaturity. They just want more votes, and when the caravans are stopped, they have nothing left but to try and influence young impressionable voters. Keep it the way it is and stop trying to show the whole world how ignorant and immature oregonians are.
