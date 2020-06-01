Oregon to deploy National Guard soldiers, state troopers amid Portland protests

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – Oregon Gov. Kate Brown announced Monday afternoon that she will deploy 50 National Guard soldiers and 100 state troopers to help local enforcement with Portland protests.
Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler and the U.S. Attorney for Oregon on Monday morning called on the governor to help following three nights of protests in Portland.
Police arrested nearly a dozen adults during protests Sunday and early Monday morning after authorities said projectiles — including “large, industrial grade mortar-type fireworks” — were thrown at officers as demonstrations over the killing of George Floyd continued in Portland. Two juveniles were also detained.
Brown has been in large part quiet throughout the riots, tweeting just a few times in regard to George Floyd’s death and the local impact it’s had.
At a press conference Monday afternoon, she said rather than put soldiers on the streets, she directed the Oregon State Police to deploy additional officers to support the Portland Police Bureau and the Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office.
Brow said they had 50 National Guard members on standby who will be ready to deploy in minutes. The National Guard members were not requested Sunday night.
Wheeler on Monday morning said he had spoken with Brown three times on Sunday, making the request for more resources from the National Guard all three times. Wheeler says he wants to be clear that he is not calling for their widespread deployment throughout the community.
Brown said the soldiers she is activating will provide a support function only. They will not be on the front lines making arrests or doing crowd control. She said this is in part because this is what the president wants in order to intimidate the public.
Wheeler on Monday also announced that there would be another curfew. He said he realizes the curfews might encourage protest, but said enacting them sends a clear messages to the broader community that they should not be coming downtown just to stop and stare and observe what’s going on.
PPB Deputy Chief Chris Davis says officers are taking into account the massive crowd size with the policing and potential citing or arresting of people breaking curfew.
“The crowd began to march towards downtown Portland and we decided to allow this despite them being in the street due to the crowd’s large size, and the fact that the crowd was still peaceful in nature,” Davis said. “We also allow this to continue despite going past the curfew order again because of the large size and because of the fact that it was a peaceful group, so we used some discretion in that decision.”
The curfew begins at 8 p.m. on Monday and ends at 6 a.m. on Tuesday. Wheeler says he’s making curfew decision on a day-by-day basis.
