SALEM, Ore. (KPTV) – Oregon Housing and Community Services announced on Friday that the state will pause accepting new applications for the Oregon Emergency Rental Assistance Program on December 1.
OHCS estimates that nearly all the $289 million in federal emergency rental assistance allocated by the U.S. Department of Treasury to the state of Oregon has been requested, and the program will be full in the coming weeks.
As a result, the state announced a pause in accepting new applications for six weeks starting in December. The pause will ensure the state can keep its commitment to every Oregon renter that applies for assistance until that time.
In the intervening weeks, OHCS will work with the Governor’s Office and legislative leaders to pursue solutions at the federal, state, and local levels to continue to help Oregon renters.
The U.S. Department of Treasury allocated a total of nearly $360 million to Oregon. Of that total, $289 million was available for rental assistance payments.
Anyone who has fallen behind on rent or may get behind on December rent is encouraged to apply for emergency rental assistance right away, but before Dec. 1 at 11:59 p.m. at oregonrentalassistance.org.
After that the agency encourages people to apply for other emergency rental assistance programs across the state to receive the 60-day safe harbor period (90 days in Multnomah County and unincorporated areas of Washington County).