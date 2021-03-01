PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Oregon is set to receive the Johnson & Johnson vaccine for COVID-19 this week.
The Oregon Health Authority reported Monday that 34,000 doses of the third vaccine available for use in the U.S. are expected to arrive in Oregon this week.
The Johnson & Johnson vaccine is the first single-dose vaccine for COVID-19. It can be stored in a refrigerator for months, making it easier to distribute without the need for ultra-cold storage.
OHA is working with local public health authorities, state retail pharmacy partners and hospital systems to administer the vaccine.
Oregon health officials expect less of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine to be available going forward, following the initial week’s allocation. As a result, OHA is planning for “strategic deployment of the vaccine to speed up vaccinations in Oregon.”
“Having access to a third highly effective COVID-19 vaccine is a game changing development for Oregonians,” said Paul Cieslak, M.D, medical director for communicable diseases and immunization, OHA Public Health Division. “We believe this vaccine is effective against the virus, and a one-dose regimen will allow us to vaccinate more Oregonians more quickly.”
Washington is also set to receive the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, with 60,000 doses expected for Washington during the first week.
For more on the vaccine in Oregon, go to https://getvaccinated.oregon.gov.
For more coverage of COVID-19, go to kptv.com/coronavirus.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.