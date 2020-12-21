PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - As we enter our second week of COVID-19 vaccinations, where is the state at with shipments of the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines?
FOX 12 reached out to the Oregon Health Authority, and OHA says updated vaccination numbers will be released sometime Monday.
OHA said the state received the full amount it was originally allocated for last week of 35,100.
Last week FOX 12 reported there would be a reduction of the Pfizer vaccine for this week from 40,950 to 25,350.
OHA says this week the state is also expecting to receive 72,100 doses of the Moderna vaccine as well.
FOX 12 spoke with Legacy respiratory therapist Jeremy Howard.
He got the vaccine and says he had a little bit of soreness at the injection site, but that was it.
He says when you get the shot, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) is now following up with recipients.
"They text your phone on a daily basis and inquire how you're doing if there are any symptoms. So that's kind of fun," Howard said. "They send me a text every day, and I've told them that I'm symptom-free every day since I got the shot."
Howard says COVID has changed his profession's procedures dramatically, and he feels the vaccine is a huge step in the right direction for community immunity.
OHA says there's also now a way you can track updated vaccination numbers through its dashboard.
