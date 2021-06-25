PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Gov. Kate Brown announced Friday that Oregon's remaining COVID-19 restrictions will be lifted on June 30, regardless of the statewide vaccination rate.

Brown signed what her office called a recovery-focused executive order on Friday. The order will lift all remaining health and safety restrictions issued under Oregon's emergency statutes when the state achieves a 70 percent first dose adult vaccination rate or on Wednesday June 30, whichever occurs soonest, the governor's office said.

As of Thursday, the number of adult Oregonians needing vaccinations to reach the goal was 35,290, just over 1 percent shy of the governor's goal. Oregon Health Authority reported the seven-day running average for vaccines is now 9,620 for both first and second doses per day.

Once the restrictions are lifted, the governor's office said the state will "shift to a focus on helping Oregonians and communities recover from the impacts and the economic toll of the pandemic."

"I’m proud of our collective efforts to vaccinate more than 2.3 million Oregonians. It is because of this success that we can move Oregon forward, and into the next chapter of this pandemic. We are ready," said Brown in a statement. "We should all take pride in the work we have done to bring us to this moment. The efforts underway to close our vaccine equity gap and reach every Oregonian with information and a vaccine have definitely helped bring us this far. Thank you to all who are going the extra mile to vaccinate Oregonians."

The governor's office said the recovery order rescinds Brown's original "Stay Home, Save Lives" order first enacted last year and subsequent "Safe and Strong Oregon" orders, which authorized the state's mask mandate and the county risk level system, including restrictions on businesses and other sectors for physical distancing, capacity limits, closing times and more.

Some statewide mask requirements may stay in place in specialized settings following federal guidance, according to the governor's office. Probable settings will include airports, public transit, and health care facilities.

The rescinding of executive orders that apply to K-12 schools, higher education, and childcare will mean a shift to a more traditional, local decision-making model for communities when it comes to serving the health and safety needs of students and children, Brown's office said. To ensure a return to full-time, in-person instruction in the fall, the governor's office said the Oregon Department of Education and OHA will be issuing updated, advisory guidance for the 2021-22 school years.

Brown's recovery order will remain in effect until Dec. 31, 2021, unless terminated earlier. The order for Oregon follows a similar decision announced by Washington Gov. Jay Inslee earlier this month. Washington will reopen Wednesday as well, regardless of its own 70% vaccination target.

MORE: FOX 12's ongoing local coronavirus coverage