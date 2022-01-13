SALEM, Ore. (KPTV) -The Oregon Housing and Community Services (OHCS) announced on Thursday they will begin accepting new applications again for the Oregon Emergency Rental Assistance Program (OERAP) starting on January 26.
The state paused accepting new applications in early December due to funding and the need to make system improvements. This will be a limited reopening for three to five weeks, depending on availability of funds.
The agency estimates they will have sufficient money to pay between 6,700-9,300 additional applications. Households with the most need will have priority in accessing these resources, not a first-come, first-served basis.
As of January 12, OHCS and local program administrators have paid $235.4 million in federal emergency rental assistance to 33,770 households, up from $222.4 million and 31,816 applicants last week, through OERAP.