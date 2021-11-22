SALEM, Ore. (KPTV) - The Oregon Health Authority reported 103 new COVID-19 deaths Monday, bringing the total number of lives lost to COVID in Oregon to more than 5,000.

"As we head into the second Thanksgiving holiday since the start of the pandemic, too many Oregon families will see empty chairs around their holiday dinner tables, making this latest tragic milestone all the more heartbreaking," OHA Director Patrick Allen said. "We’ve lost mothers and fathers, sisters and brothers. Coworkers and neighbors. Bridge partners and fishing buddies. Teachers, grocery workers and first responders. Each death leaves a hole in someone’s home and someone’s heart that will never be filled again."

Oregon, Washington approve COVID-19 booster vaccines for all adults PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) – Everyone 18 and older in Oregon and Washington is now eligible for a COVID-19 booster vaccine dose.

As of Monday, there are 74 available adult ICU beds statewide (89% full) and 354 adult non-ICU beds (91% full). There are 86 COVID-19 patients in intensive care in Oregon.

Allen said the latest death toll is "especially painful because nearly all our most recent deaths could have been prevented by COVID-19 vaccines, which remain the best protection against serious illness and death."

"As we gather for the coming holidays, look around your table. Consider the family and friends in your life. Let’s make sure the loved ones you care about and count on are there to share next Thanksgiving with you. And all the important celebrations in your life," Allen said.

As of Monday, more than 2.9 million people have had at least one COVID-19 vaccine in Oregon. More than 2.6 million are fully vaccinated.

Vaccinated people in Oregon are now eligible for a booster six months after they completed their initial series if they received a Pfizer or Moderna vaccine, or two months after they received their Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

The Oregon Health Authority will give an update on the state's pandemic response at 11 a.m. Tuesday. Click here to watch live.