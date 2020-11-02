SPRINGFIELD, OR (KPTV) – A neighborhood in Springfield can’t wait to celebrate Christmas and it's all because of a one boy's special wish.
After finding out that nine-year-old Austin had only a few weeks to live due to a nervous system disorder, his mother wanted to make sure he was able to celebrate his favorite holiday. She reached out to the Make-A-Wish Oregon and they came up with the idea to put up Christmas decorations early in his neighborhood.
Word spread fast and other cities started joining in. Neighbors in Eugene, Cresswell dusted off their decorations. People from California to as far away as Florida sent pictures showing their support for Austin. Even St. Nick himself stopped by to say hi, riding in on a Springfield fire truck.
“Sol many things feel broken this year, to see our community and our neighborhood come together and support each other and show each other that we are in this together I just feel it’s so magical,” Austin’s mom said.
Anyone interested in making Austin’s holiday a little brighter, can send cards and pictures to:
Austin's Wish
5729 Main St., #150
Springfield, OR, 97478
