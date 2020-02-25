Oregon travel agents seeing impacts of coronavirus

BEAVERTON, OR (KPTV) - The number of people infected by the coronavirus worldwide continues to grow and spread, and travelers are becoming wary.
Business at Focus on Travel in Beaverton has changed, and owner Paula Hobble isn’t quite sure why.
“I’m comparing it to last year, which was very, very busy," Hobble said. "You just couldn’t get the work done it was so busy. This year is steady, but it’s not off the wall, and I think that some people are probably holding back until they see where [the coronavirus] is going to go.”
Hobble says she has some customers asking if they can postpone their trip at no charge. At Focus on Travel, it’s a case-by-case basis.
Other agencies do allow trips to be rearranged.
While FOX 12 did speak with travel agents who have experienced cancellations, Hobble says she hasn’t seen any due to the coronavirus yet. She tells FOX 12 she’s hopeful people stick to the facts.
“Travel is an adventure and there is always something going on," Hobble said. "Not to make light of it, but just to say it is the world and there always will be things going on."
