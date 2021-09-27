BEAVERTON, Ore. (KPTV) - Treasurer Tobias Read announced Monday morning that he is running for governor of Oregon.

Governor Kate Brown, a Democrat like Read, cannot run for re-election in 2022 due to term limits. Read was elected State Treasurer in 2016 and re-elected in 2020. Before becoming State Treasurer, he represented the Beaverton area from 2006 to 2016 as State Representative.

In a statement, Read said he is running for governor because "I believe it’s going to take steady leadership to help us move beyond this pandemic and start building a better future. We need to stop lurching from one crisis to the next and lay out a vision for where to take Oregon, not just next year, but for the next generation. My approach is simple: I’ll measure Oregon’s progress by how well our kids are doing."

If elected governor, Read says he would "continue to invest in our kids, making Pre-K available to every Oregon child, extending the school year and supporting teachers, expanding apprenticeships and vocational training opportunities, and increasing investment in clean energy to fight climate change and preserve the beauty of Oregon."

Read is the second high-profile Democrat to enter the race for governor. House Speaker Tina Kotek announced earlier this month that she will run.

According to reports, Attorney General Ellen Rosenblum is said to be seriously considering a race and New York Times columnist Nicholas Kristof has acknowledged he’s exploring a run.

In Oregon, Democrats have overwhelming majorities in the Legislature and the party has held the governor’s office since 1987.

Republicans who have entered the gubernatorial race or who are mulling a run include Salem physician Bud Pierce, political consultant Bridget Barton, Sandy Mayor Stan Pulliam and Medford businesswoman Jessica Gomez.