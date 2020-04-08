WOODBURN, OR (KPTV) - Truck drivers can get a free lunch Thursday, thanks to the Oregon Trucking Associations.
The lunches will be given out to truck drivers at the southbound Interstate-5 Woodburn Point of Entry location at Milepost 274.
OTA will be there from 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday (4/9), or until lunches run out.
The boxed lunches and bottles of water will be handed out by people wearing personal protective equipment including masks and gloves to limit contact.
“Trucks continue to deliver food and consumer goods, keeping store shelves stocked and people fed; however, truck drivers often find it difficult to feed themselves,” according to OTA.
“Right now, many of us can only sit inside, watch what’s happening and wonder how we can help,” said Jana Jarvis, OTA president and CEO, “This is just a small way that we can acknowledge the risks our drivers are taking on the frontline and show our appreciation for everything our drivers do to keep things moving.”
OTA has a Driver Appreciation Fund, with donations helping to cover the cost of the meals. OTA hopes to host additional events in other areas of the state.
