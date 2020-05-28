SAUVIE ISLAND, OR (KPTV) - Berry season has arrived in the Pacific Northwest and many people will be headed to u-pick farms across region to pick some of the summer treats. This summer people will notice a few changes as farms will be implanting new rules to help slow the spread of COVID-19.
The state of Oregon sent out guidelines to farms across the state ahead of the U-pick season. Click here to see the state's guidelines in full.
They are asking farms to clean, disinfect, and rinse any farm-provided reusable pick containers before providing them to a new customer and to provide pick zones to keep customers in designated areas. The state says this could be in the form of having people pick on every other row or in a certain section of the field that has been flagged off.
At Bella Organic Farm on Sauvie Island, staff are getting ready to open for the season on Saturday.
“Our fields are actually looking really well,” Sofia Kondilis-Hashem said. “They have produced actually a lot of strawberries already.”
Kondilis-Hashem says they have added additional guidelines to those looking to pick berries on their property. Anyone who enters one of their strawberry fields must have a mask and gloves on. They also are not using their reusable buckets this year and ask those headed to pick strawberries to bring a clean container from home or buy a container at the farm.
“Either bring their own container from home, we can get a weight on those, they can pick into those and we won’t touch those or we can sell them a box or bucket to take home with them,” Kondilis-Hashem said.
The farm will have food available but it will be for to-go only. They ask you check their social media platforms for any updates on their news rules or for ordering flats of berries.
“Really excited to see you guys, we have been waiting all winter like usual,” Kondilis-Hashem said.
