(KPTV) - Billy J. Williams will step down as U.S. Attorney for the District of Oregon at the end of the month, the U.S. attorney's office announced Friday.
The announcement marks the end of Williams' 20-year career in the Department of Justice, which began in October 2000, according to the U.S. attorney's office.
“It has been an incredible honor to serve the people of Oregon as U.S. Attorney. In more than 20 years with this office, I have had the distinct privilege to engage with countless colleagues, friends, community members, law enforcement partners, litigants, and others committed to making our communities better, safer places to live and thrive. There is still much work to do in our collective pursuit of justice and equity for all, but I am proud of what we’ve accomplished together,” said U.S. Attorney Williams. “Most of all, I am grateful to have worked with so many federal, state, local, and tribal law enforcement officers who daily put themselves at risk to protect Oregonians. You have and always will be a great inspiration to me.”
Prior to his federal service, the U.S. attorney's office says Williams served as a Senior Deputy District Attorney in Multnomah County where he supervised the Career Criminal Unit.
As a state prosecutor, he handled major crimes of violence, including aggravated murder, adult and child sex offenses, domestic violence, narcotics trafficking, vehicular homicide, and officer-involved shootings, according to the U.S. attorney's office.
Williams has served as the chief federal law enforcement officer in Oregon since May 2015. With the support of Sen. Ron Wyden and Sen. Jeff Merkley, he was nominated by former President Donald J. Trump on Nov. 17, 2017. He was confirmed by the U.S. Senate on March 7, 2018.
Williams was among many U.S. attorneys nationwide who were directed to step down after President Joe Biden took office.
He will officially step down from his role as U.S. Attorney for the District of Oregon on Feb. 28.
First Assistant U.S. Attorney Scott Erik Asphaug will become Acting U.S. Attorney pending the senate confirmation of a presidential nominee.
Making room for more soft judges to pander to the left and demonize anyone that doesn't agree with their views...
