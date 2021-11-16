SALEM, Ore. (KPTV) – Oregon unemployment continues to drop, now returning to pre-pandemic numbers, according to the Oregon Employment Department.

The department reported Tuesday only 4.4 percent of Oregonian’s are unemployed, compared to September’s 4.7 percent. Oregon reached a record unemployment low of 3.3 percent in November and December 2019.

“This is an unusually low unemployment rate for Oregon,” the Oregon Employment Department announced Tuesday. “Since 1976, when comparable records began, through October 2016, Oregon’s unemployment rate was never as low as 4.4 percent.”

The only period Oregon’s unemployment was below 4.4 percent was 41 consecutive months between Nov. 2016 and Dec. 2019.

Since unemployment rose due to the COVID-19 pandemic, many Oregon industries continue to struggle to recover. However, the Oregon Employment Department is reporting a strong statewide job increase of 4,700 in October. The private sector grew in October by adding 10,300 jobs, but the gain was countered by a loss of 5,600 jobs in government.

The Oregon Employment Department notes the industries adding the most jobs are in leisure and hospitality and professional and business services, each adding nearly 3,000 jobs in October. Despite the strong gains, the leisure and hospitality industry has only recovered 73 percent of the workforce lost from the pandemic, the department said.

Local governments also continue to struggle with 8,000 job vacancies in September and October. Currently, public education is 8,900 jobs below the Oct. 2019 number.