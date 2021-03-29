SALEM, OR (KPTV) - Many Oregon Universities are finalizing their plans for commencement ceremonies for the Class of 2021. Many universities have decided to do virtual ceremonies, some are going with drive-thru style but Willamette University is doing a partially in-person ceremony for students.
Naohmi Cruz and Karla Davila are both seniors and have been dreaming of their graduation from Willamette University since middle school but it won’t exactly be how they pictured it.
“As much as I am upset that I won’t be able to have my mom and my nephews there I’m also thankful that at least they’ll be able to witness me you know getting my diploma after so many years of working toward it you know thanks to the academy,” Cruz said. Both women were part of Willamette Academy.
“This program there’s nothing like it and I get emotional,” Cruz said. “Willamette Academy is definitely like my support system.” Willamette Academy is a college access program that provides students with extra support outside of school like mentoring and tutoring.
“Willamette Academy that’s the whole goal you know getting under represented youth to apply to colleges, walk them through the process of getting into a college and being first generations and this is the one thing we’ve kept working to do,” Davila said. Willamette University will hold a ceremony in person at McCulloch Stadium on May 16, but only students are allowed to attend. All others including family and friends must watch the live stream.
“At least letting students walk is something that kind of can you know is like a balance,” Davila said. “Well like okay we can’t have your family there but we can have the students there and at least we get to you know walk that stage and get our diplomas.” As disappointing as it is, the two say they understand why it has to be this way.
“I wish that things were normal and that we didn’t have to wear masks and that we could be enjoying it like a normal year but that’s not the reality this year,” Cruz said. Other Oregon universities that are sticking with virtual ceremonies include the University of Portland, Portland State University, the University of Portland and Oregon State University. Linfield University and George Fox University will both hold drive thru ceremonies in May.
