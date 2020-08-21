PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – Some of Oregon’s biggest universities are helping students prepare for an unprecedented fall semester this school year.
New admission videos from Oregon State and the University of Oregon show the steps the schools are taking to get ready for the semester ahead, including making sure students have the correct technical equipment they need for online instruction.
Jessie Minton is the Chief Information Officers for University of Oregon. She oversaw the huge task in the spring of moving courses online.
“I think the last six months has shown that technology is more important than ever in our students faculties and staff's lives in order to enable us to continue education and supporting students through this incredibly unusual time,” Minton said.
Right now, loaner laptops used during the spring summer courses are coming back to the University of Oregon, even as more students ask for help.
“It's really a cycle–students getting ready for fall are asking for those, so it's really an inbound-outbound process,” Minton said.
It’s not just laptops–there’s also webcams and online resources, like computer lab software and library resources that would usually be accessible on campus. And with all that technology comes a ton of questions, especially for new students.
That’s why U of O and Oregon State have experts running the help desk.
“For incoming students, their concern is very much making sure they can actually access meetings for their classes, so we've been working with them to make sure they can access Zoom and access courses on campus,” Minton said.
Labs are still available on OSU’s campus with limited hours and social distancing measures enforced.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
