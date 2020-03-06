PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - A staff member at the University of Washington in Seattle has tested positive for COVID-19.
As a result, the university is making a bold move and taking all classes online through the end of the quarter. Seattle University announced the same plan on Friday.
Meanwhile, universities in Oregon haven’t yet taken the drastic steps to move learning online, but they are planning should campuses need to close.
Portland State University officials are tracking developments of the coronavirus, and actively planning.
“I wouldn’t be mad about it," Hayden Farris, a student at PSU, said. "I would understand where they’re coming from. I don’t think it would affect my studies too negatively.”
A spokesperson for PSU released a statement:
"We have leaders from across campus who are tracking coronavirus-related developments and meeting regularly to assess what preventative measures we need to take as a university. In general, we are following the guidance of Multnomah County Public Health and the Oregon Health Authority for actions to take. We have continuity plans in place both for academic and university operations that would come into play should a closure be required as a preventative measure. These plans include tools for remote work and online learning. We have also stepped up cleaning of high-traffic areas of campus and are communicating regularly with our PSU community to share information and advice on staying healthy. Our priority remains the health and academic success of our students."
"I love online class,” Haley Sage, another student, said. “My experience with them have been great, so it would be an easy transition for me.”
Online learning may not be a difficult adjustment, but Sage says she has concerns for her on-campus job.
“If we’re shutting down campus, I wouldn’t be working and not making money, so that would be impactful for me,” Sage said.
A spokesperson for PSU says as part of their planning, their human resources department is reviewing their policies and working on how they would address this.
FOX 12 also checked in with officials at the University of Portland, whose spokesperson released this statement:
“Classes and daily operations continue as normal for now, but at a heightened state of caution and awareness to address the ongoing concerns about COVID-19. We continue to utilize the resources at our disposal to keep students, faculty, staff, parents and alumni apprised of the latest information from local, state and federal health authorities. Should there be a need to take additional measures as universities in Washington and elsewhere have done, we will do so.”
At the University of Oregon:
“All UO facilities are operating under normal schedules. Any decisions about campus closures will come at the direction of, and in coordination with, the Oregon Health Authority, working through county health departments and in collaboration with the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). The Oregon Health Authority has the legal authority to mandate class cancellations and other necessary mitigation strategies. The most up-to-date information will be here: https://www.uoregon.edu/coronavirus.”
And Oregon State University:
“OSU recognizes that the global coronavirus COVID-19 epidemic, at some time, may require the university to take unprecedented, aligned and localized responses to enable our students to continue to make progress in their studies to graduation.
We recognize that some universities in the Pacific Northwest, nationally and globally already have announced decisions in response to high risk health circumstances within their immediate community. We understand that the state of Washington – particularly within the Seattle area – is experiencing a higher level of public health risk than Oregon. And we understand that decisions being made by the University of Washington and other universities, colleges and institutions in Washington are being guided by direction from the Washington Health Authority and local public health officials.
At this time, the public health risk in Oregon from the coronavirus is lower than it is in Washington, and in other states and nations where colleges and universities have curtailed holding classes, labs or exams in person.
OSU is not requiring remote learning or exam taking at this time. Throughout all of Oregon State University, we are advised locally on levels of public risk and response by county health departments and the Oregon Health Authority. Yet, even while our current level of public health risk remains low, we are preparing for the possibility of a localized outbreak.
In such case, it may become necessary to suspend face-to-face meetings and instruction for a period of time. In preparation, all OSU faculty and graduate teaching assistants are asked to review how to deliver all courses remotely using our learning management system. And to review how to use OSU’s web-conference tool for meetings and classroom instruction.”
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.