Oregon veteran will help daughter after winning $1M in lottery

TUALATIN, OR (KPTV) – An Oregon Air Force veteran says he will help his daughter after buying a winning lottery ticket at a Fred Meyer store in Tualatin.
James Robbins, of Tualatin, won $1 million after purchasing the Mega Million ticket last month. He says he took the ticket to the customer service counter, but the clerk told him he’d have to claim his prize elsewhere due to the amount he’d won.
“I was so shocked I started shaking and the staff asked me if I wanted some water,” Robbins said. “They also had me sign the back of the ticket and told me that I had to go to Salem to get the prize. I kept saying ‘Are you serious?’”
Robbins says he was so excited, he had to ask a friend to drive him to the Oregon Lottery headquarters.
“I plan on helping my daughter out with the prize, otherwise I am going to be saving it,” Robbins said.
