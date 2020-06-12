Oregon virus expert explains level of health risks for reopening of certain businesses

MULTNOMAH COUNTY, OR (KPTV) – As Multnomah County's Phase I reopening is on hold, public health leaders say they acknowledge there's been an uptick in COVID-19 hospitalizations.
But they felt the county was prepared for that, which is why leaders moved forward with its Phase I application. Multnomah County Health Officer Dr. Jennifer Vines said she expects there will be dialogue in the next week about what the future holds for the county.
"We're looking around seeing what we can learn, what we can do better, and in particular, how we can keep people from being hospitalized and dying from this virus that is the ultimate public health goal," Vines said.
Right now in Oregon, standalone retail statewide can be open.
But based on each county, businesses like barbershops and salons, restaurants, and gyms can't be open until their counties are approved for Phase I of reopening.
From a health perspective, why is that the case? FOX 12 asked Ken Stedman, a professor who studies viruses at Portland State University.
"The whole thing here is about risk," Stedman said. "And really it's going to be the amount of virus which is around relative to the time that you're going to be exposed to it. And so that's what the calculations are about."
For example, Stedman says if you go to a barbershop or a restaurant you could be there a longer period of time where you could potentially be infected with the virus. Stedman says if you're going to a boutique, you could be spending less time there.
"That being said, if there are more people around who are spreading the virus, then of course, your risk level goes up," Stedman said.
Stedman says that's why he thinks certain decisions are being made about what businesses can reopen statewide versus which ones have to wait based on county approval.
"It's really this combination of numbers of people and amount of time that you're somewhere," Stedman said.
Stedman says the other factor is distance in terms of how far away you are from others.
Ultimately, if you're keeping a distance, there are fewer people in a business and you're there for a shorter period of time. Stedman says that lowers the risk of infection.
"Zero risk we're not going to have, it's all about risk mitigation," Stedman said. "Lowering the risk."
There have also been questions about the health risks of recent protests. Vines says the county is encouraging anyone who has attended those and has symptoms, to get tested for COVID-19.
Vines says fewer than five cases in Multnomah County have disclosed being at the protests.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
