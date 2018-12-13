Oregon volunteers to deliver toys to Calif. families affected by devastating wildfires

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Oregon volunteers are stepping up to help families in California.
Volunteers with Toy and Joy Makers are collecting toys to give to families who have lost everything in the devastating wildfires in northern California.
Normally, the gifts for the toy drive are given to local families; this year, they will be shared with kids in California.
Lt. Patrick McMahaon with Portland Fire and Rescue is one of the many volunteers helping to collect toys.
“We are going to take a truck full of toys down to California,” McMahaon said.
Volunteers will help load the truck this Saturday before delivering the toys to kids who otherwise wouldn’t have much of a Christmas.
The toys include board games, basketballs, dolls, blocks and other items.
Copyright 2018 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.