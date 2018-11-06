Oregon voters reject measure that would have repealed immigrant sanctuary law

PORTLAND, OR (AP) - Oregon voters have rejected a measure that would have repealed the state’s immigrant sanctuary law.
The Associated Press reported Measure 105 was defeated Tuesday night.
Oregon became America's first sanctuary state when it adopted a law in 1987 preventing law enforcement from detaining people who are in the United States illegally but have not broken other laws.
Supporters of Measure 105, the repeal measure, said the law shields people who have committed crimes from potential deportation.
Those who back the sanctuary law say it was passed to address racial profiling.
The measure split law enforcement during the campaign.
Early returns showed the measure was being soundly defeated, 63 percent to 37 percent.
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.