PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - The COVID-19 pandemic has had a huge impact on the travel industry. Airports across the country are nearly empty, including in Oregon, and some flights are flying with barely any passengers.
On Tuesday, the U.S. Department of Transportation’s FAA announced funding to help airports. Oregon and Washington airports are set to get millions of dollars. 55 airports across Oregon will get more than $140 million. $72 million is ear marked for PDX.
“We appreciate the immense efforts our congressional delegation, state and local elected officials and industry trade groups put forth advocating for support of our state’s airports,” Kama Simonds, Port of Portland spokeswoman, wrote in an email to FOX 12.
Passenger volumes have been down about 95 percent at PDX.
“We know the money will go toward replacing lost revenues and continued operation and maintenance of our facilities," Simonds wrote. "We need to take care of people, pay our bills, and meet our debt obligations."
In Washington state, 62 airports will split $310 million, with more than $192 million going to Seattle-Tacoma International.
Smaller airports will receive less money, like Hillsboro, which will receive $157,000. In Eastern Oregon, the Eastern Oregon Regional Airport in Pendleton is set to get just over $16 million. It is money airport manager Steve Chrisman says it is welcome news.
“As many people know, that are familiar with airports it is very expensive to keep up,” Chrisman said.
He adds the money will be a boost to the local economy to keep airport projects on track. The airport has been investing in non-military drone testing, which has created roughly 60 high-paying jobs for the community.
Chrisman also says they want to pay off some debt and cover operating costs. The airport is run by the city of Pendleton.
“We have a $7 million runway project underway right now that has a considerable $300,000 plus match along with it," Chrisman said. "This will help alleviate some of that pain on a city budget that is certainly going to feel the pinch in the coming 12 months."
Airports owned by the state of Oregon, like the Aurora State Airport, say they will use the money to help with operating costs. That airport was awarded $157,000.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
