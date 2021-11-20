PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) – Everyone 18 and older in Oregon and Washington is now eligible for a COVID-19 booster vaccine dose.

The Oregon Health Authority and Washington State Department of Health both announced on Saturday they have authorized pharmacies, health clinics and other vaccine providers to begin administering boosters.

This comes after the Western States Scientific Safety Review workgroup approved the booster shots for everyone 18 and up earlier on Saturday.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration announced on Friday that it had expanded booster eligibility for the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines.

“Every adult who wants a booster can now get one and that is quite simply the extra layer of protection that we need,” Rachael Banks, the Oregon Health Authority public health director, said in a statement.

OHA said boosters are strongly recommended for people older than 50, people age 18 and older who live in long-term care facilities and anyone who received the Johnson & Johnson vaccine. Vaccinated people are eligible for a booster six months after they completed their initial series if they received a Pfizer or Moderna vaccine, or two months after they received their Johnson & Johnson vaccine.