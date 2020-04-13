PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - The states of Oregon, Washington and California have formed a pact to identify a path for restarting public life and reopening businesses.
The Western States Pact was announced Monday. The three states have agreed to work together on a shared approach that will identify clear indicators for moving forward during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Health outcomes and science – not politics – will guide these decisions,” according to a joint statement.
Modifications to states’ stay-at-home orders will be made with the understanding of the total health impacts of COVID-19, including:
- The direct impact of the disease on our communities.
- The health impact of measures introduced to control the spread in communities, particularly felt by those already experiencing social disadvantage prior to COVID-19.
- Our health care systems’ ability to ensure care for those who may become sick with COVID-19 and other conditions.
“This effort will be guided by data. We need to see a decline in the rate of spread of the virus before large-scale reopening, and we will be working in coordination to identify the best metrics to guide this,” according to a statement from the three states.
In the coming days, the governors for the three states have pledged to continue conversations with their staffs and health officials about the regional pact to recovery.
The goals are:
- Protecting vulnerable populations at risk for severe disease if infected. This includes a concerted effort to prevent and fight outbreaks in nursing homes and other long-term care facilities.
- Ensuring an ability to care for those who may become sick with COVID-19 and other conditions. This will require adequate hospital surge capacity and supplies of personal protective equipment.
- Mitigating the non-direct COVID-19 health impacts, particularly on disadvantaged communities.
- Protecting the general public by ensuring any successful lifting of interventions includes the development of a system for testing, tracking and isolating. The states will work together to share best practices.
“COVID-19 doesn’t follow state or national boundaries. It will take every level of government, working together, and a full picture of what’s happening on the ground,” according to a joint statement.
(4) comments
Always-late-kate will wait for further instructions from the major players, North and South.
Oregon Gov. Kate Brown is a flat out joke.
“Politics – not health outcomes and science – will guide these decisions,” according to a joint statement.' Fixed this for you. It will be ALL about politics.
Put Dem. in panic and you get pandemic.
