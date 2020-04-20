PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – The states of Oregon and Washington continue to struggle with unprecedented claims for unemployment benefits.
Over the weekend, people looking for help from their respective state agencies were frustrated by idle and frozen websites and busy signals on phone lines.
According to the Washington Employment Security Department, with the launch of new benefits on Saturday night, the site saw more applications in a single day than the biggest week on record, which was 182,000 applications at the end of March.
The agency rolled out new software technology to handle the influx, but reported problems anyway.
In Oregon, meanwhile, people checking on their claim status on Sunday morning were prompted by the online system to "restart" their claims, which the Oregon Employment Department said was an error with the system. Some out of work Oregonians have reported waiting up to four weeks with no news about their benefits claim.
"It still says there's no record of my claim," Neil Thomas, who was laid off in mid-March, said. "I get it they may not have caught up to it yet, and I understand that there's 56 thousand some new claims just for April, and I get they're swamped. But why is there no email/call-back/ticket system?"
The OED said the problems from Sunday have since been fixed. The agency said it has quadrupled its staffing in recent weeks to handle the influx of new claims.
I filed for unemployment on 3/24/20 and received my confirmation of my filing. I have claimed 4 weeks of weekly reporting receiving a confirmation the first 2 weeks then receiving a notice they can't find my claim on the 3rd weeks filing. I filed this weeks report and received a message my claim was exhausted. So do they or do they not have my claim cause if they do how can it be exhausted when I never been paid ANYTHING!? I have been doing the speed dial, sometimes with two phones, for a total of 23 hours over a 4 days period, managed to get in the hold lineup twice during that time for a period of 7 1/2 hours only to be hung up on each time before ever speaking to a live person. I am not alone. Many are in the same boat. How are they supposed to be able to buy food, pay bills, gas prescriptions etc.? My sister also received glitches to her claim although she was paid two weeks in a row and then was notified her she made too much working this month and her claim was done. She never worked a single day thing month. This is utterly frustrating beyond words.
