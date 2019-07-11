(KPTV) - Fire season is raging up in Alaska and crews from Oregon and Washington are lending a hand.
There are dozens of fires burning 600-thousand acres across Alaska right now.
Over 21-hundred firefighters and support crew members are battling the fires and nearly half of them are from Oregon and Washington.
The Northwest Coordination Center said it will continue to send resources while maintaining adequate staff to handle any fires here in the northwest.
