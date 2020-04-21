Oregon, Washington firefighters prepare for impact of COVID-19 on wildfire season

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – COVID-19 will have an impact of wildfire season in Oregon and Washington state, according to fire officials, who are trying to plan out how they will staff the front lines while maintaining social distancing measures.
Fire officials go into every season looking at drought conditions, fuels, and how they will staff for fire seasons. This year, the COVID-19 pandemic is impacting most everything when it comes to planning for the fire season, according to officials, who say they are having to rethink and retool how they do things.
“We’re looking into all kinds of scenarios about how would we put a fire camp together if it’s needed,” Tom Fields, fire prevention coordinator for the Oregon Department of Forestry, said.
Fields says 2019 was a quiet year for wildfires in Washington and Oregon, with less than 250,000 acres burned. While that sounds like a lot, that is less than a third of the average number, according to Fields.
“Our initial attack and the conditions throughout fire season helped us quite a bit,” Fields said.
The month of April this year is one of the driest on record so far, with only a little over a quarter inch of rain in the past three weeks.
As of Tuesday, more than half of Oregon is under moderate drought conditions. Fire officials say these are June-like conditions and fires are already starting to pop up in southern Oregon.
“We’re actually chasing a fire right now east of Rouge River that is giving us some problems,” Fields said. “We tell people to look at the conditions and not the calendar.”
Fields says COVID-19 could impact firefighter staffing this summer, but it is still too early to tell.
“It could work in our favor, in kind of a weird sense that some folks who are out of work, looking for work, could help us with the fires this summer,” Fields said.
Training will be done online and fire camps will be run and laid out differently, with social distancing guidelines in place.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
