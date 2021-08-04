Oregon, Washington get highest priority for wildfire fighting resources

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Oregon is going to have easier access to wildfire fighting resources.
The National Interagency Fire Center has put the northwest region, which is Oregon and Washington, in the number one priority spot for the country. That means that the northwest will have top priority for access to resources, like air tankers, hot shot crews, helicopters, fire engines and other firefighting personnel.
“It essentially places the northwest in that top priority spot, knowing there is tight competition for a lot of these resources throughout the entire country right now,” said Jessica Gardetto, a spokesperson for the National Interagency Fire Center.
The decision was made because the agency says there are more than 23 large wildfires burning in the northwest, many of them threatening lives and homes.
Oregon has seen an early start to the wildfire season. It has also been home to the largest wildfire in the country, the Bootleg Fire, which has been burning for more than a month near Klamath Falls.
Firefighters have been able to make progress on the fire, which is now more than 80% contained at more than 400,000 acres.
But, the NIFC says that most of the northwest is experiencing some level of drought, which makes conditions dangerous. The area has also experienced record-breaking heat and very dry conditions.
The agency says that those hot and dry conditions will continue likely for several more months.
Fire officials are urging Oregonians to be aware of the dangerous fire conditions and do what they can to prevent wildfires.
