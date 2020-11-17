PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Many people rely on fitness for mental health and well-being, but are now without a gym as Oregon and Washington shut down due to new COVID-19 restrictions.
Some gyms are still helping their members stay active, even if customers can't step foot inside the building right now.
A spokesperson for Planet Fitness says they're still reaching out to their members in various ways by using technology to help people stay active.
Many gyms, including Planet Fitness, are posting training videos online that people can participate in at home. Many feature instructors who lead the exercises.
A spokesperson for Planet Fitness says it's hard any given moment to stay active, but when you're restricted, it's even harder, especially since you're breaking from routine.
"Our plan is not to be shut down for more than four weeks," Kalpana Lubrano, managing owner with Planet Fitness Oregon/SW Washington, said. "I think being physically active, being in the gym is good for the immune system. I mean, there's so many mental and physical benefits of being in the gym and I think it's unfortunate that we've had to close our doors."
Gyms have also expressed frustration over having to close again, with many managers saying they don't understand why they're being forced to close when they're adhering to guidelines and haven't had any outbreaks.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.