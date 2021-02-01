PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - February is expected to be a big month for Oregon, as the state hopes to vaccinate hundreds of thousand of people in its biggest round of COVID-19 eligibility yet.
Vaccine appointments were opened to educators and teachers during the last week of January, kicking off “Phase 1b” of the state’s vaccination plan.
On Feb. 7, eligibility will open for seniors 80 years old and up.
Danita Benson, 86, lives in Woodburn. She told FOX 12 that she’s afraid of COVID, but not yet sure if she wants to get the vaccine.
“I’m not going to say, ‘no, I won’t have it.’” Benson said. “I just want to know what my doctor feels about it.”
In subsequent weeks of February, other seniors will become eligible for the vaccine – down to the age of 65.
Altogether, the Oregon Health Authority estimates there’s nearly 800,000 seniors spread across the four age brackets.
So far, the state has administrated more than 400,000 doses of the vaccine and more than 75,000 people have been fully vaccinated.
OHA reported that about 5 percent of Oregon’s population has received at least one dose of the vaccine.
Meanwhile, Washington state is slightly ahead on its vaccination rate. The state has administered more than 600,000 doses.
In Washington, the vaccine is available to anyone 65 years and older as well as those 50 and older living in multigenerational households.
Teachers and educators are not yet eligible for the vaccine in Washington but could be soon.
To sign up for a vaccine in Washington, head to: https://form.findyourphasewa.org/210118771253954
In Oregon, you can learn more about signing up here: https://covidvaccine.oregon.gov/
