PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Health leaders across Oregon and Washington are urging people to stay home this New Year's Eve.
The Oregon Health Authority says the safest way to celebrate the New Year is to stay home.
OHA says going to a New Year's Eve party can increase your chances of getting and spreading COVID-19. Eating, drinking, singing and dancing with people outside your household are all high-risk activities.
FOX 12 spoke with a couple of Portlanders about their plans for New Year's Eve.
"Yeah this is the highlight, nothing," said Amy Bloomer. "Yeah it's weird, I mean it would be great to celebrate a new year."
"COVID is all about slowing down, staying in, thinking about your friends, and like, it's not like I'm going to be kissing a stranger tonight," said Erin Middleton.
Clark County Public Health has some tips:
- Rather than gathering with others in person, invite friends and family members to join a virtual holiday meal or party.
- Those who plan to host or attend in-person gatherings with people they don't live with should take steps to reduce the risk of spreading COVID-19.
- If you gather indoors, open windows and doors to increase ventilation.
- Maintain six feet of social distancing and wear face masks anytime you're not eating.
Clark County Public Health says you should not attend any in-person gathering if you've tested positive for the virus or are experiencing symptoms and awaiting test results.
