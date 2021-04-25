PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – Oregon and Washington are resuming administering the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine after pausing over concerns of it causing blood clots.
The pause went into effect on April 13 after the CDC recommended states to stop administering it for the time being because of reports of rare and serious blood clots in six women out of about 7.5 million people who had been vaccinated with it at the time. Since then, there have been at least 15 cases and three deaths that could be tied to the vaccine.
Tracey Flannel got the Johnson & Johnson vaccine on April 3, the day before the pause, and found herself in the emergency room after suffering a rapid heartbeat and having trouble breathing.
"I kept telling them that this, not something that I've ever experienced," Flannel said. "I don't even know what you're talking about, you know, none of it made any sense except for the fact that I know that I wouldn't be here had it if not been for the vaccine."
The Oregon Health Authority said those who've gotten the Johnson & Johnson vaccine need to know and understand the rare potential risk of blood clots within the first three weeks of being vaccinated. They also said people who develop symptoms like unusual headaches, leg pain, shortness of breath, or abdominal pain could see a doctor right away.
"Now I'm worried about my heart, and now I have these doctor appointments that I have to go to based solely on my heart. I've never had to do that before, ever," Flannel said.
The Western States Scientific Safety Review Workgroup also said the vaccine is:
"Generally safe and effective and that the resumption of its use is warranted once culturally and linguistically appropriate patient and provider educational materials in plain language that supports informed decision-making are available."
Flannel said that other family members got the vaccine and are fine, but she, unfortunately, is one of the rare cases.
"Because of my experience, I don't think that it should be resumed, but I'm just one of those people that suffered the side effects," she said. "I'm still going through the side effects," Flannel said.
Kelli Guenther received her shot on April 10. She said she only had mild symptoms afterward and thinks resuming the vaccine's use is the right move.
"I mean, there are going to be rare cases with absolutely everything, every vaccine, every medication there is going to be those rare cases," Guenther said. "So I was thrilled for them to resume it."
OHA said there currently are 124,000 doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine that have been stored at vaccination sites during the pause.
