PORTLAND, OR (KPTV)- On Monday, COVID-19 vaccine-maker Moderna became the second company to apply to the FDA for emergency use authorization.
It means more encouraging vaccine news is on the horizon for Oregon and Washington. Both states expect to potentially receive and start administering COVID-19 vaccines in just a couple of weeks, but it all depends on whether the FDA will grant emergency approval to Pfizer.
"For us as a society to get out of this epidemic, many of us agree that a vaccine is going to be a critical piece," said Dr. Marcel Curlin, an associate professor of medicine in OHSU's Division of Infectious Diseases.
If Pfizer is granted emergency approval, their first version of the vaccine will then undergo another layer of scrutiny (reviewal by health experts along the West Coast) before it's distributed.
The Oregon Health Authority anticipates 35,100 doses of the Pfizer vaccine by Dec. 15, and by Dec. 29, another 52,650.
Going forward, the OHA anticipates weekly shipments of Pfizer's vaccine, but they don't know how many yet.
The first phase of distribution in Oregon will include all 290,000 health care workers, including support staff.
Remember, there are at least three more vaccine-makers currently working to deliver their versions, as well.
"We wouldn't want to invest everything in just one vaccine product and then end up half a year down the road with no alternatives and discover that some group has been left behind and won't be well protected by the vaccine. Having multiple options is very, very important," said Curlin.
Washington State Department of Health officials says they're hopeful they'll begin administering a vaccine by mid-December.
Its first phase will also include high-risk workers in health care settings.
Washington's initial allocation is an estimated 62,400 doses of the Pfizer vaccine and another roughly 138,000 by the end of the year.
It expects weekly shipments to begin in January.
Meanwhile, neither state knows from Moderna how many doses it'll receive or when they ship.
Gov. Jay Inslee said the state needs many more providers to sign up by Dec. 6 to be eligible to receive part of the first shipment.
On Tuesday, an advisory panel to the CDC is scheduled to meet to weigh in on which groups of people should receive the first doses of the COVID-19 vaccine. The decision, though, is still up to individual states.
