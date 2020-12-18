Oregon, Washington will get fewer COVID-19 vaccine doses than expected next week as hospital worker vaccinations continue

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) -- More COVID-19 vaccines arrived at local hospitals Thursday as Oregon works to vaccinate more than 100,000 healthcare workers and long-term care facility residents by the end of the month.
But now FOX 12 is learning both Oregon and Washington won’t be getting as many vaccine shipments next week as initially planned.
It's not clear yet if, or how, that might impact hospitals.
On Thursday morning, Providence Medical Center got its first vaccine shipment. The hospital has cared for more COVID-19 patients than any other healthcare provider in the state.
"To say that we’re at the beginning of ending this incredible pandemic is, I’m really almost speechless," Chief Executive Lisa Vance said.
On Friday, Providence will start vaccinating its healthcare workers. Dr. Vicki Sands booked a noon slot.
"I've been doing this 25 years, emergency medicine at Providence Portland and I, when this started, never imagined the toll it would take on both myself and the staff but it has been a grind," Dr. Sands said.
"I'm excited for everybody in the United States and the world to get protected from this virus."
With so much riding on these trays and vials, the Governors of Oregon and Washington expressed frustration to hear their states’ Pfizer vaccine allocations for next week were cut by 40 percent.
"It does not appear anything we should be particularly alarmed about but we do want to find out what the strategy is going forward because obviously we would like as much predictability as we can," Washington Gov. Jay Inslee said.
In a tweet, Oregon Gov. Kate Brown said she was working to get answers too and that “We need accurate information to make sure Oregonians are receiving COVID-19 vaccinations as quickly as possible.”
The Oregon Health Authority said even with the reduction, Oregon is still on track to give first doses to more than 100,000 healthcare workers and long-term care facility residents by the end of the month.
As far as how the numbers shake out for both states, Oregon was expecting 40,950 doses of the Pfizer vaccine next week and now will instead get 25,350.
Washington was expecting 74,100 doses and now will instead get 44,850.
FOX 12 asked several local hospitals about the potential impact. Some weren’t sure yet or weren’t able to give an answer Thursday night. Others said they weren’t expecting a shipment next week anyway, so it doesn’t seem to impact them.
