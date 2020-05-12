Oregon, Washington working on school reopening guidelines

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – As life slowly begins to return to normal and restrictions from the Covid-19 pandemic ease, a big question is what will happen with the 2020-2021 school year.
Tuesday Dr. Anthony Fauci told U.S. Senators a vaccine likely won’t be ready for when students are set to return in the Fall.
"In this case, that the idea of having treatments available or a vaccine to facilitate the reentry of students into the fall term would be something that would be a bit of a bridge too far,” Fauci said. "Even at the top speed we’re going, we don’t see a vaccine playing in the ability of individuals to get back to school this term."
Both Oregon and Washington are currently working to come up with guidelines for school districts on what reopening might look like. Districts across the northwest are waiting for the guidance before they begin planning.
For the better part of two months students have been doing schoolwork online.
Parents and students are eager for kids to return to school
“These kids are losing out the connection with everybody as well,” McKay High parent Nicole Coburn said.
Her son will be a senior next year. She and her husband Frank say online learning has come with new challenges.
“Even though there is accountability, it is always different to do it online. You don’t have the teacher; you don’t have the interaction. The one on one that you need,” Coburn said.
They would like to see kids return to school with a plan in place in the Fall.
“In high school it is really best if you are engage and you are doing the work at the school, with the teachers, with your teammates, and your peers,” Frank Coburn said.
They also would like to see how athletics and other school activities will look once students return. They say they play vital role in a student’s success.
“That kind of keeps those kids engaged, that they know, I got to make sure I got to class every day in order to be a blessing to participate, some of these kids that is their thing,” Nicole Coburn said.
“It is the glue that keeps them there,” Frank Coburn said.
The Salem-Keizer School District is one of many waiting on word from the State of Oregon for guidelines on what school will look like.
The district says preparing for a new school year takes time. Planning transportation, like bus routes usually takes the district two months to plan out.
The Governor’s Office has not issued new guidance but says they are talking with stake holders on how and when to reopen.
The Oregon Department of Education says they are waiting to see what the future holds relating to social distancing requirements and public health considerations related to COVID-19. Adding that will determine what the fall will look like for the next school year.
At this point, ODE says they anticipate that the 2020-21 school year will align with local district school year calendars that are adopted and approved by local school boards.
In Washington, the Office of Superintendent of Public Instruction is preparing for their first meeting on Wednesday of a workgroup that will be focused on school reopening.
A spokesperson says the large workgroup will meet over the next four weeks with the goal of producing reopening plans that can be utilized by our school districts depending on what the health experts determine is right for each individual community. The workgroup includes teachers, principals, nurses, superintendents, school staff, district administrators, legislators, community-based organizations, health officials, and other partners in the education community.
