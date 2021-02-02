Oregon, Washington working to make sure COVID-19 vaccines don’t go to waste

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - There is an ongoing debate on who should be next in line to receive the COVID-19 vaccine, but what about doses that may go unused and are about to expire? The Oregon Health Authority and Washington State Department of Health say that it’s better to get the shot into someone’s arm than let it go to waste. There’s been a sense of urgency for some who have been desperate trying to get vaccinated against COVID-19 and some have gotten their first doses in unconventional ways.
“I keep stressing that I’m high risk but that’s why we felt so desperate you know to be able to get the vaccine because that’s a scary place for a person to be,” Vicki Leaderbrand said. Leaderbrand and her daughter, Angela Thomas, were vaccinated more than a week ago. Her daughter, Angela, saw a post on Facebook saying that a clinic held by the Clackamas County Fire Department had extra doses that would otherwise expire.
“That moment where just to have that possibility,” Angela said. “You know we were really desperate to get the vaccine.” Clackamas County Fire said the post was not authorized by them or any personnel and did turn some people away who sought out the extra doses. The department confirmed that they did have extra doses and reached out to a pre-approved list of people who were eligible in Phase 1-A. Vicki and Angela happened to get there at the right time.
“It’s going to expire or go in the trash so for me I had a decision to make you know should I go even though it’s not my turn, so I did go,” Angela said. “And there weren’t really a lot of cars or a lot of wait.” Liza Sibley lives in Portland and was able to get vaccinated at a medical facility in Vancouver, Washington. A friend added her to a list of people to be contacted should there be extra doses available.
“I got lucky and I almost feel bad about getting the vaccine but it was going to be destroyed if I didn’t take it,” Sibley said. She’s relieved to have gotten her first shot, but still frustrated at what it took to get it.
“I’m very unhappy that I basically got it because I knew somebody,” Sibley said. “And I think that the rollout of the vaccine distribution has been for lack of a better word criminal.” The Oregon Health Authority told Fox 12, “It’s always better to use doses than to waste on anyone eligible to receive the vaccine.” The Washington State Department of Health said, “In emergency situations or in circumstances where transfers are not possible, it would be appropriate to vaccinate other people outside of the phase, as needed, in order to minimize wastage and fully utilize vaccine.”
The Washington State Department of Health also said that as of January 26th there were a total of 2,315 wasted doses of the vaccine, however they said this information is incomplete and they aren’t sure when they will have more data on that. Fox 12 also reached out to OHA for the same information but has not yet heard back.
