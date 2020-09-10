Oregon wildfires: 900,000 acres burned; 500,000 people forced to evacuate homes

SALEM, OR (KPTV) - Authorities in Oregon now say more than 500,000 people statewide have been forced to evacuate because of wildfires.
The latest figures from Thursday evening come from the Oregon Office of Emergency Management. That’s over 10% of the state’s 4.2 million population.
OEM also reported Thursday that wildfires have now burned a record 900,000 acres statewide.
Authorities say the wildfire activity was particularly acute Thursday afternoon in northwestern Oregon as hot, windy conditions continued.
At a news conference Thursday, Gov. Kate Brown said there have been deaths, but the exact number is not yet known. There have been at least three reported fire deaths in the state.
More: Coverage of Oregon wildfires
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(1) comment
Kate refuses to release the National Guard; those who are better trained at battling fires then Kate is trained as Governor. Why hold back? She letting and allowing Oregon to burn because Antifa and BLM openly threaten to burn the state down? What will it take? Seems she is out of touch.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.